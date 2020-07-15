Fifa presents the official calendar

FIFA has officially announced the dates for the release of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Monday 21 November, the host country will start the competition at 1 am at Al Bayt Stadium. The final will take place on December 18.

The opening match of the 2022 World Cup, which takes place from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar, will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City, FIFA announced on Wednesday, July 15, in a schedule.

This 60,000-seat stadium will host Monday, November 21 at 1 local time, the first of 64 matches in the first World Cup in history played in November / December.

Fifa has revealed the official program for the competition, including four group matches per day, which constitutes a tighter schedule until the final, which is planned for December 18 at. 18:00, National Day in Qatar, in front of 80,000 people at Lusail Stadium.

The group stage matches will take place at 16.00, kl. 17:00 and at 22.00 (local time) while the knockout matches will take place at 18.00 and 22.00.

The final draw should be known in March 2022, when the qualifying phases have been completed.

