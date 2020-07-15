French parliamentarians condemn Israel’s plan to annex the West Bank

More than a hundred French parliamentarians on all fronts call on President Macron to recognize the state of Palestine and have called for “international sanctions” in the face of the Israeli government’s plan to annex parts of Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

In response to the Israeli government’s plan to annex parts of Palestinian territory in the West Bank, French parliamentarians in all political circles on Wednesday, July 15, launched an appeal to President Emmanuel Macron in the Le Monde newspapers.

In a tribune, they want the head of state to recognize the state of Palestine and demand “international sanctions” in the face of the Israeli government’s plan. “In the face of this imminent threat, we demand the recognition of the 27 Member States of the European Union in the State of Palestine. Otherwise, this recognition must be possible unilaterally by France,” these deputies said. and senators.

The Israeli government had set July 1 as the date on which it could decide on the implementation of the US Middle East Plan, which specifically stipulates that Israel would annul the Jordan Valley and establish Jewish colonies. in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by the Hebrew state since 1967.

“We need a strong mobilization for this dangerous project, for the Palestinians, for Israel and for peace in the Middle East,” said Hubert Julien-Laferrière, Vice-President of the Ecological Democracy-Solidarity Group, Vice-President of the France-Palestine Study Group, at a press conference. initiative of the text.

“Today, the status quo is no longer possible, the future state of Palestine will be a Bantustan [nom donné à un territoire où les habitants sont victimes de discriminations et se sentent considérés comme des “citoyens de deuxième classe” dans leur propre pays, NDLR]. Like more than a hundred countries in the world and a dozen European countries, we must recognize the state of Palestine because colonization is prohibited under international law, even if we are not the first. violations of international law by Israel, “he added.

So that “the state of Israel does not commit the irreversible”.

On July 9, President Emmanuel Macron called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon all plans to annex Palestinian territories. Germany and the United Kingdom have also taken an identical position on the subject. But for parliamentarians, we must “keep the pressure” so that “the state of Israel does not commit the irreversible”.

“There was a period when the Palestinian question was mobilized,” said Bruno Joncour, a Member of Parliament, deploring the current “indifference”. “For decades, everyone has been talking about recognizing two states and recognizing only one,” lamented the president of the France-Palestine study group.

Senator Gilbert Roger, president of the Senate France-Palestine Friendship Group, indicated that Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had assured them that “France would not accept all or part of a small colonization.”

