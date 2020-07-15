In Bristol, the statue of a slave trader was replaced by an anti-racist protester

The statue of a young black woman who took part in the demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement was installed on Wednesday by an artist in Bristol. Without permission from the city, the sculptor Marc Quinn replaced the old statue of a slave trader who was left unattended in June.

Entitled “A Rise of Power”, the new sculpture by Marc Quinn was installed at the base where the statue of Edward Colston was by the artist’s team without City Hall. from Bristol know.

The large black piece of steel represents Jen Reid, a protester photographed with her fist raised on the empty plinth of the old statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader.ecentury.

A major democratic consultation

This sculpture, which had been controversial for several years, had been thrown and then thrown into the river in early June, during demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter movement after the death in late May of George Floyd, a black American killed by a police officer.

These demonstrations were accompanied by a series of aggravations of statues of personalities challenged by their involvement in the slave trade or racist statements.

The fate of the statue, which has since been recovered, had not been determined. The artist Banksy, originally from Bristol, had proposed putting it back on its base and adding statues of protesters to the uninjured. The city’s mayor, Marvin Rees, had promised to launch a major democratic consultation on the subject.

“Fucking naughty”

Present when the installation of the statue representing it, Jen Reid judged the act “simply incredible” and “fucking cheeky”. This will make it possible to “continue the conversation” about the United Kingdom’s slave holdings, she told The Guardian.

“Jen had already created the statue when she stood on the base and lifted her arm in the air. We crystallized it,” said Marc Quinn.

Edward Colston became rich in the slave trade. He would have sold 100,000 slaves from West Africa to the Caribbean and America between 1672 and 1689, before using his fortune to finance the development of Bristol, which has long earned him a reputation as a philanthropist.

