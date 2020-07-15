Jean Castex unveils its € 100 billion plan to “win back” France

In an hour-long speech to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jean Castex, who received a great deal of trust from deputies, described the main lines of his policy for the end of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term.

Six hundred days. This is the time allotted to Jean Castex’s government to implement the Covid-19 economic recovery plan for France. During his general political speech on Wednesday, July 15, the new Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron set the course towards the end of the Quinquennium, and received representatives of deputies with a large majority in the evening (345 votes out of 577, 177 against, 43 abstentions.

Faced with deputies for his big oral, 12 days after taking office, the prime minister said his “first ambition, huge” will be to “unite these France so differently, weld them or weld them”.

In this perspective, he developed the main lines for the last two years of the Quinquennium: employment, efficiency in public action, economic sovereignty, ecological transition, social protection …

In a very degrading context, “the fight against unemployment and the preservation of employment” will be “the absolute priority for the next 18 months”, he assured, citing measures mentioned the day before by President Emmanuel Macron, as an employment bonus of € 4,000 per year. years for young people or educational initiatives.

Reclaim the economy and territories

Jean Castex also outlined the outline of the € 100 billion recovery plan, planned for the start of the school year, which will focus on “economic recovery” and the territories.

About 40 billion euros will be earmarked for industry, he said, arguing that France had reached “an addiction that is not reasonable”.

Twenty billion will be used for thermal renovation of buildings and green technology. And the recovery plan will have “a very ambitious cycle plan”, he promised, asking for “ecological growth” ahead of the “green decline”.

The head of government also wanted urban renewal work to begin in 300 of the 450 districts selected “by the end of 2021”.

The Prime Minister, who presents himself as a man of the territories, sent them signals that all job creation by civil servants will be in the departmental services, and not in the central authorities. And a “right to differentiation” will soon be enshrined in an organic law.

Young people are particularly focused on the social side, with the announcement of meals to one euro for scholarship students at university restaurants and an increase in the school grant of 100 euros.

The “necessary” reforms

Six billion will be invested in the health system, added Jean Castex, who on Monday signed wage increases for caregivers.

With regard to pension reform, it remains “necessary” but it will be necessary to separate “financial measures”, he insisted.

Finally, the Prime Minister insisted on the “Republican Pact” and underlined the government’s “great concern” to fight radical Islamism. A bill to “fight separatism” must be presented at the beginning of the school year.

Jean Castex also wanted to create “in the territories of local judges” who will be responsible for suppressing “incivilities in everyday life”, by promising a “fixed answer”.

With AFP