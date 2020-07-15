Juve and other major European clubs dream of Sergino Dest

Juventus and Barça would be in talks with Sergino Dest, the side of Ajax.

Juventus leaders could start a summer auction war with Barcelona for Ajax’s side back, Sergino Dest.

The Catalans would be interested in the American international, who has just had a good season in the Netherlands.

According to information from the Italian media Calciomercato.com, Maurizio Sarris’ team contacted the 19-year-old’s agent to try to get in front of Barça.

The two clubs are not happy with their side (Semedo for Barça and Cuadrado for Juve).

Ajax boss Edwin van der Sar said he would not allow star players to start at a reduced price after seeing Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech leave the club for the past 12 months.

Dest is under contract with the Eredivisie club until 2022 and may be available for around 18 to 20 million euros.