Mercato – Before Real, Kubo almost came back to Barça, but …

As the head of education in Barcelona said, Kubo was a little too greedy with Barça when he returned from Japan.

A choice to make between Real and Barça

Takefusa Kubo is a UFO in football. Not even 20 years old, the one who celebrated his 19th birthday in June last year already wears the colors of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Admittedly, it was with the blaugrana youth categories (2011–2015), and as preparations last summer with Merengue, but the same.

Between training with Barcelona and his arrival in Madrid was Tokyo. In post-training first, then the discovery of the professional world in the J-League. But last summer, Kubo had a choice to make between the two giants in the League …

In talks with Real, where Florentino Perez softened his eyes for several years, Kubo also gave his chance to Barça, but the Japanese’s financial demands surprised the Catalan formation.

Back to Madrid next summer?

At the microphone of Radio Catalunya to talk about Gustavo Maia, who will soon come to Barça for 4.5 million euros from Sao Paulo, Barcelona education director Xavier Vilajoana said how the negotiations with Kubo failed.

“He asked for much more than the 4.5 million euros spent on Maia. Same thing over the duration of the contract or salary”said Vilajoana, quickly taken over by Real, where Kubo should return next summer after his loan – successfully – in Mallorca.