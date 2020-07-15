new hospital for progressive judges at the Supreme Court “RBG”

Progressive Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose health is closely guarded by US Democrats, was taken to hospital on Tuesday after suffering from fever and tremors. She will stay there for a few days to undergo antibiotic treatment.

Progressive Justice and Dean of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in hospital again on Tuesday, July 14 for a possible infection. She was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning after suffering from a fever and tremors the night before. She underwent an endoscopy in the afternoon to “clean a stent placed in August 2019 on the bile duct,” the Supreme Court said, emphasizing that she rested “comfortably” after the intervention. “She will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The health condition of the 87-year-old magistrate, nicknamed “RBG”, is being reviewed by Democrats and the American left, which made her its master. The resignation or death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg would give Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a judge and further anchor the temple of American law in the conservative camp.

When asked Tuesday night about this hospitalization, Donald Trump wished him a speedy recovery. “I hope she gets better, she actually gave me some good decisions,” he said.

Several hospital admissions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the four progressives in the Supreme Court, has been hospitalized several times in recent years, especially for an infection linked to obstruction by a cystic duct calculation in May last year and to undergo cancerous nodular surgery in the lung 2019. Year In 2018, the slender woman had broken her ribs during a fall. She also took over four cancers during the 1990s. But these stays did not stop her from working on a conference call.

A brilliant magistrate, she has, despite herself, become an icon of American social networks and progressive activists both for her struggle for the cause of women, minorities or the environment and for her independence of mind.

The judges of the nine supreme courts are appointed for life, and the dean, who was appointed in 1993 by Bill Clinton, has said on several occasions that she will not retire if she no longer feels able to handle the burden of work.

With AFP