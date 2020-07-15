PSG – Mauro Icardi: “I was very well received and it changes everything”

The Paris-Saint-Germain striker remembered his start in his new tunic, during which he was impressed by the fans.

“I was very well received and it changes everything”

Borrowed with a call option by Inter Milan last season, Mauro Icardi has officially committed to Paris Saint-Germain. Released from Edison Cavani’s competition, at the end of the contract, the 27-year-old striker was rewarded for his good results. Now a Parisian until 2024, the Argentine answered questions from the club’s supporters on Tuesday. His answer was published on PSG’s official website, Mauro Icardi has specifically mentioned IF …

“Getting two goals in the first classic was a unique feeling because I love to play. The classics are the most beautiful and important in the championship. I have experienced other classics before. Have the opportunity to score goals and to play my first classic in France and do two goals were exciting “, said striker Paris Saint-Germain, referring to the match that the Parisians won on October 27 (4-0).

VIDEO – Icardi, already in PSG’s history

The former Inter Milan, who was invited to explain his relationship with the fresh champions, said he was impressed with the reception reserved for him on his arrival. “It’s hard, but the truth is that it was impressive from the first moment, when I went out to warm up for the first time. I was very well received and it changes everything. It’s important for a player to feel the fans, the screams, the songs. … It’s very impressive “, explained Mauro Icardi. Extension.