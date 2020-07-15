Real Madrid – Substitute behind Mendy, Marcelo complained to Zidane

According to information from L’Équipe, Marcelo did not really estimate that he would return from an injury as a replacement behind Mendy in January.

Marcelo is injured, Mendy shows up

Lately, Ferland Mendy has been a hit. The left side continues the excellent performances, and the latest was punctured by a goal against Grenada (2-1) on Monday. Despite Marcelo’s injury, Habs appears to be an undisputed holder.

And that’s not new. Discreet and borrowed the first few months, Mendy gradually gained confidence and got playing time from November. It also coincides with the beginning of Marcelo’s worries, who spent a good part of the end of the year in hospital.

When he returned from injury in January, expecting to quickly find the first XI, Marcelo had to wait for Mendy’s appearance. But as a matter of fact, the Brazilian still allowed himself to knock on Zinedine Zidane’s door to complain about his playing time, according to information from L’Équipe.

When Zidane juggles Marcelo’s ego …

And it took the French technician “A lot of diplomacy to round the corners and spare Marcelo’s ego”, explains the daily. As a good manager, Zidane then switched between the two men, but we will remember more French, especially the author of a crucial pass for Karim Benzema during the derby against Atlético Madrid (1-0) on 1 February.

This demonstrated superiority of Mendy also knitted its Brazilian counterpart, much better after containment. But the latter was injured again and left a highway to his competitor, who was not shy to take it …