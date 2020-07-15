Sassuolo-Juve (3-3) – Draw and especially crazy, Juve stumbles in Sassuolo

Despite two goals before the quarter, Juventus finally gave in to Sassuolo, who never let go.

After Lazio’s draw on Udinese’s lawn (0-0) on Wednesday, Juventus could have taken 9 points ahead of their runner by winning at Sassuolo (3-3) and thus almost putting an end to the tension in Serie A, from the 33rd day.

Unfortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo’s band, it will still be waiting.

Pjanic regale, Caputo too

Maurizio Sarris’ men did everything they could to quickly find shelter. Thanks to Pjanic, with his magic wand twice, Danilo opened the scoring in a combination on the corner (5th), before Higuain also used the pass quality in the future Barcelona to make the break (12th).

Deal completed? It was without counting on Djuricic, who quickly put his team back in the bath by converting an offer from Caputo (29th).

Leader at the break, the locals came back with other intentions and Berardi equalized almost logically after just six minutes of play (51st). All thanks to a sumptuous free kick …

CR7 frustrated the last few minutes

Barely three minutes later, Caputo even gave Sassuolo the advantage! However, Alex Sandro made a spectacular save.

Six goals, therefore, and Ronaldo could have added a seventh if Consigli, the opposing goalkeeper, had not been vigilant in the very last seconds of the game. In the end, therefore, Juve remain 7 points ahead of Lazio, and will still have to wait to celebrate his title.