Serie A – Milan forward to Europe, Naples booth

Three days after a draw (2-2), Naples and Milan suffered on match day 33 in Serie A. Neapolitans more than Milanese.

Formerly in the Champions League, Naples will have to settle for the Europa League next season. And it will already be well paid!

Currently, the Neapolitans, qualified for the playoffs thanks to the 6th place in Serie A, have their fate in their hands, but they are starting to feel the spirit of Milan after a draw in Bologna (1-1) this Wednesday, as part of the 33rd day in Serie A.

Naples destroys everything …

Would that be enough to explain the disastrous end of the match for Gennaro Gattuso’s men? Perhaps. From the start on good rails by Manolas (7th), Partenopei stopped making room for Barrow in the final minutes of the game (80th).

With the three points, they could have returned to Roma, fifth with a lead. But they are tied to Milan.

Parma scares Milan

Because yes, while Naples broke their teeth in Bologna, Milan won before Parma (3-1) in the San Siro, but not without suffering.

In fact, it was even the visitors who made the fist shake before the break by Kurtic (44th), and Kessie (55th) when Romagnoli (59th) waited for the second act to put Rossoneri in control.

Donnarumma saved by his helm

In a slightly crazy end to the match, Milanese could have gone together, but the crossbar saved Donnarumma, beaten on the spot.

In the end, Calhanoglu, author of two assists today, ended his fantastic performance with a dry strike for 3-1. Now tied with Naples, Milan will say in the Europa League.