Strasbourg – Selling out for several months, very bad news for Racing

The victims of a fracture of the Achilles tendon during training, the Strasbourg goalkeeper will spend long months in hospital.

A hard blow against Strasbourg, who have just lost their goalkeeper Matz Sels (28) for the coming months.

This Wednesday, during the daily training session, the goalkeeper of the Racing Club in Strasbourg broke the Achilles tendon on his left foot …

Since his arrival at L1, Sels is raining again

Racing announced it themselves on social media and already talked about “several months away” for the Belgians.

This is (very) bad news for the Alsatian team and its goalkeeper, who has performed very well since joining Ligue 1 2018.