the end of the benefits regime, sanctions … Donald Trump puts pressure on Beijing

In response to the national security legislation introduced by Beijing in Hong Kong, Donald Trump signed a decree on Tuesday ending the preferential economic regime granted to the United States by Hong Kong. He also signed a law to be “held accountable” to the individuals and entities involved in the oppression of freedoms in Hong Kong.

“Today, I signed a law and a decree to account for China because of its oppression of the people of Hong Kong,” the US president said at a news conference.

The decree, the text of which has not been published, concludes the preferential treatment for Hong Kong. “Hong Kong will be treated like China: no special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technology,” he said. He added that he had no intention of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease tensions.

“Responsible”

The Republican billionaire said Beijing’s control of Hong Kong marked the end of the former British colony’s economic power. “We have lost a very serious competitor,” he added. He also predicted a brain haemorrhage in Hong Kong. “Their freedom has been taken away from them (…), many people will leave,” Donald Trump said.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, unanimously approved by Congress, “provides my administration with powerful new tools to hold individuals and entities accountable for the suppression of freedoms in Hong Kong,” Donald Trump pointed out. This law, adopted in early July by Congress, is addressed not only to Chinese officials but also to Hong Kong police, through mandatory trigger sanctions against those identified as working to restrict liberties. Crucially, it punishes the banks that, through their financing, would contribute to the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

“Blatant interference”

Beijing was quick to respond. “This is a clear interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, which “strongly” condemned the US initiative. “In order to protect its legitimate interests, China will provide the necessary response and impose sanctions on the United States and entities concerned.”

