The Ivorian prime minister’s funeral was held on Tuesday

On the front page of this newspaper, farewell from the Ivory Coast to the Prime Minister, who died on July 8 of a heart attack. The funeral of Amadou Gon Coulibaly was held in Abidjan on Tuesday. President Ouattara’s oldest partner has received civilian and military awards.

We will go to Mali where the protesters are still asking for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. In this newspaper testimony of Mountaga Tall, one of the figures in the dispute.

Finally, bad news for foreign workers in Gabon who will now have to contribute to the tax if they want to get or renew a residence permit. Between the health crisis and the fall in oil prices, Gabon is looking for new tax revenues.