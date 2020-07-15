Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigns

After a distance between the Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, weakened by a conflict of interest, and the Ennahdha party, the main force in parliament, the head of government finally resigned.

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh presented his resignation on Wednesday, April 15, to President Kaïs Saïed, after Ennahdha, the main party in the Tunisian parliament, said the day before that he wanted to withdraw his confidence.

Ennahdha “has decided to withdraw confidence from Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh and instructs party leader Rachid Ghannouchi to implement that decision by consulting various blocs and deputies,” the party said on Wednesday. Islamist inspiration in a press release.

Such a notion of no confidence can only succeed if Parliament at the same time trusts another prime minister. Ennahdha said he had begun negotiations to propose one that would likely convince the majority of deputies, a challenge given the fragmentation of parliament. Although it is the most important parliamentary bloc, the party has only 54 seats out of 217 in the assembly.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh is being investigated by parliament. He is accused of not relinquishing the management of his shares in sanitation companies that have won major public contracts, but for Ennahdha it is also about reshaping a government coalition where this group feels “marginalized”, according to political scientist Chokri Bahria.

Following the holy union of the Covid-19 pandemic, which enabled the country to successfully fight the new corona virus, political tensions begin again when Tunisians are affected by the economic and social fall from health constraints.

Protests have been going on in the south of the country for weeks and require jobs.

