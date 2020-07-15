what you need to know about federal executions, restored after 17 years of suspension

For the first time in seventeen years, a federal execution took place in the United States. Daniel Lee, 47, a white supremacist sentenced to death in 1999 for a triple murder, was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday, July 14, at the Terre Haute Penitentiary in Indiana. The resumption of federal executions was diluted by the government of Donald Trump, who demands an increased use of the death penalty.

In the United States, if most crimes are tried at the state level, federal justice can handle the most serious acts: first-class murders, espionage, attacks, war crimes, large-scale drug trafficking …