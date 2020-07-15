why you should worry about the heat wave

Temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal were recorded in June in Arctic Siberia. A phenomenon that, if it continues, could have serious consequences between forest fires and the melting of permafrost.

What if the “Siberian cold” was soon just a distant memory? Just look at the heat wave recorded in June in this polar region to believe: Siberia recorded temperatures 5 ° C above normal, according to data published in early July by the European Climate Change Service Copernicus. They can reach up to 10 ° C above normal in eastern Siberia.

The record was set in the small town of Verkhoyansk, near the Arctic Circle, known for being one of the coldest places on earth. On June 20, 2020, the mercury was 38 ° C – subject to confirmation by the World Meteorological Organization. At that time, the temperature was about 20 ° C, according to The Weather Channel.

This extreme heat wave in the Russian province is “without a doubt the most striking weather phenomenon of the year”, states on Twitter Mika Rantanen, researcher on extreme climate change at the Meteorological Institute in Finland. Asked by France 24, he said it is long-term since “it started in the winter”.

The extreme heat in Siberia has probably been the most remarkable weather event in the world by far 2020. According to the latest data from ERA5, some places have been 8 ° C warmer than normal during the first half of the year. pic.twitter.com/FnRIV5GVko – Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) July 5, 2020

“The thermal energy was not absorbed by the snow”

Scientists are not surprised by the temperature variations over this huge 13 million km² territory – larger than Canada. They have long shown that they increase faster due to the warm ocean currents that melt the snow.

On the other hand, in addition to global warming, climatologists have this year noted two natural factors that have accentuated this heat stop. First, an unusually strong polar vortex above the North Pole that has created a mild climate throughout the area. To this must be added a high-pressure system that favored the temperature increase in June.

“Because it was already hot in the spring, the snow pack melted earlier than usual, says Mika Rantanen. The summer heat energy was therefore not absorbed by the snow and ice. This caused temperatures to record.”

The climatologist believes that “we must worry if the phenomenon continues”. “We do not yet know if this is a year-long event or the beginning of something completely new.”

Mega Fires

Meanwhile, this unusual heat is not without consequences for global warming. Major forest fires have engulfed the region: more than 275,000 hectares have gone up in smoke in the Sakha Republic, in northeastern Siberia, according to the Russian government’s forestry agency. According to Copernicus, they caused emissions of 59 megatons of CO2 into the atmosphere in June, a record since the start of measurements in 2003.

If the fires decreased in intensity in mid-July, 159 fires are still active and threaten 333,000 hectares. For Greenpeace’s forest control service in Russia, which is based on data collected via satellite, approximately 9.26 million hectares have been affected by the fires since the beginning of the year.

Another consequence on the forests in the temperature rise: the spread of swarms of European moths, parasitic butterflies. Their voracious larvae attack conifers and their needles, making them more susceptible to fire. Experts on site warn of the “tragic consequences” for the forests.

The melting of permafrost: “It is very serious”

Finally, the increase in mercury in Siberia causes the melting of permafrost, or permafrost, this layer of ice with a depth sometimes exceeding 1000 meters and which the Russians call “eternal frost”. It is partly responsible for the collapse of the reservoir in a thermal power plant in the Arctic in June last year. A total of 20,000 tonnes of oil was spilled in the Ambarnaïa River. An ecological disaster that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a national emergency.

In the eyes of climatologists, permafrost is perceived as a climate and health bomb. It releases greenhouse gases that accelerate global warming. But it could also threaten cities to collapse, as Vladimir Putin said in December last year. “Some of our cities were built north of the Arctic Circle, on the permafrost. If it starts to thaw, you can imagine what the consequences would be. It’s very serious.”