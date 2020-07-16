Armenia and Azerbaijan resume conflicts

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed cross-border collisions on Thursday after a day of ceasefire. The two warriors accuse each other of starting hostilities.

Cradle was short-lived. After a day of ceasefire, Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed their cross-border conflicts on Thursday, July 16, according to the defense ministries of the two countries, which accuse each other of starting hostilities.

The warriors said in separate statements that “fighting is going on” Thursday morning at the northern border between the two countries, of which Yerevan and Baku each claim to have responded to an opposite offensive.

“An intense battle”

The two countries, in conflict for decades, had stopped fighting between midnight on Wednesday (20 GMT GMT) and Thursday morning, after three days of deadly clashes.

“After an intense battle, the enemy has been repulsed,” the Armenian ministry said, adding that it prevented an “infiltration attempt” on Thursday morning and the opponent’s losses.

Then, according to Yerevan, the Azerbaijani forces began shortly after 5 o’clock, and heurelocaleà “thundered the villages of Aygepar and Moves with mortar and howitzer D30”.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the opposite, saying “a unit of the Armenian Armed Forces has once again tried to attack our positions in the Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani – Armenian border”.

According to him, the villages of Agdam, Donar Gouchtchou and Vakhidli were shot “by heavy weapons and mortar”.

No camps reported accidents on Thursday, with Azerbaijan only stating that it had not registered civilian casualties.

Ceasefire call

At least 16 people were killed between Sunday and Tuesday in the most serious clashes between the two countries since 2016. Among them were 11 soldiers and one Azerbaijani civilian and four Armenian soldiers. Baku in particular lost a general.

The two former Soviet republics have been in conflict for decades over Nagorny Karabakh, a secession region in Azerbaijan supported by Armenia and the war in the early 1990s.

Recent clashes, however, take place far from this territory, on the northern border between these two former Caucasian Soviet republics, a rare escalation that raises fears of a major conflict in the unstable Caucasus.

Russia, regional power, the United States and the European Union have all called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to end hostilities.

wedding Rings

Baku, which has significant revenues from its huge oil reserves, has spent countless years on armaments for years, threatening to take back Nagorno Karabakh with weapons if necessary, while international mediation has failed for nearly thirty years to find a negotiated solution.

Azerbaijan also has support from Turkey. Armenia is closer to Russia, which has a military base on its territory. Yerevan also belongs to a political-military alliance led by Moscow, the Organization for Collective Security.

However, the Kremlin, which positions itself as a judge in the region in order to maintain its influence there, supplies arms to the two countries.

But so far, it has managed to prevent an open war between these ex-Soviet republics, which almost went to war last time in 2016.

