Barça, Messi’s disappointment after losing La Liga

Barça lost their Liga title on Thursday and Messi’s disappointment is great.

Real Madrid are champions in Spain. A title behind the Merengues has been running since 2017.

Real Madrid-Villarreal 2-1, Real champions of Spain!

This title is necessarily a big disappointment for Barça and especially Lionel Messi, defeated by his team against Osasuna at the Nou Camp.

“We did not want to end the season like this but it looks like the whole season. We are an irregular, slow team with little intensity. We lost many points and today’s match is a summary of the year,” said La Pulga in the mixed zone at the end. of the match.

Barça can still win the Champions League to ease the disappointment of Messi, who as a reminder has still not extended his contract in Catalonia.