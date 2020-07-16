Barça, Semedo could finally extend



Barcelona want to offer Nelson Semedo back right a new contract until 2025

Barça are said to be in talks with Nelson Semedo and his agent Jorge Mendes about an extension.

PSG, Leonardo denies Meunier’s remarks

Mundo Deportivo believes that despite much speculation about his future this year, Semedo seems ready to stay in the dark.

Semedo’s current contract with Barcelona expires in 2022, but Barça hopes to be able to extend it until 2025, give him a pay rise and increase his release clause, which is currently set at “only” 100 million euros.

The Portuguese international would love to stay at the Camp Nou and an extension could even be “imminent”, according to MD.