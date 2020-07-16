CAN 2023 is planned for the summer

The 34th edition of the African Cup should take place during the summer.

As was the case in 2019, the 2023 African Cup of Nations should be held during the summer and not during the winter. This was stated on Thursday by CAF Secretary General Abdel Bah.

CAF recently decided to postpone the 2021 African Cup of Nations for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It should therefore be held in January 2021 while it was originally scheduled to be played in January 2021. And the Secretary of the African Confederation revealed more information on what was decided for the following editions of the tournament. “From today, the 2023 Nations Cup is scheduled for June-July because to be clear in the rules, we have decided to play all the Nations Cups in June-July”, he told BBC Sport Africa.

“The Nations Cup in Cameroon, at the request of the authorities, was postponed until January February. So far we have not received the same request from the Ivorian authorities. “, Continued the head of CAF.

It seems obvious that the main reason for postponing the CAN 2023 date for a few months is that the World Cup in Qatar will be held during the period November-December 2022.