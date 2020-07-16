China gives green light to BioNTech’s experimental vaccine for human trials

China has approved a preliminary human study of the Covid-19 controlled vaccine from the German company BioNTech.

The potential vaccine is one of the two most advanced candidates that BioNTech is working on with its partner Pfizer. They received this week’s fast track “status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which aims to speed up the regular review process.

BioNTech’s local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said a research unit should launch a Phase 1 clinical trial of BNT162b1 “when completed and as soon as possible”. The pharmaceutical company is licensed to exclusively develop and market the vaccines against Covid-19 developed using BioNTech’s mRNA technology in China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The vaccine is among at least 23 candidates that have been tested on humans, as the pharmaceutical industry started a hectic race to end the pandemic that infected and killed more than 13 million people. half a million.

In March, Fosun Pharma agreed to pay up to $ 85 million (EUR 74.55 million) in license fees to use BioNTech’s exclusive mRNA technology and to invest EUR 43.85 million for a stake in the German company.

