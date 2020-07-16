China – West: is the Cold War declared?

It is called the Middle Kingdom with reference to history, a term that is more relevant than ever. China is truly in the middle of the world right now, at the heart of all tensions with the West and beyond. In a few weeks, Beijing has multiplied the insults with the United States, Canada, Australia, Britain … The European Union should not be surpassed and not even India for territorial issues to Has the Cold War that has been predicted for months been declared this time?

A program developed by Mélissa KALAYDJIAN, Flore SIMON and Morgane MINAIR.