Dortmund – deprived of C1, Thomas Meunier settles his accounts with PSG

Borussia Dortmund player since June last year, bitter Thomas Meunier, would have wanted to end the Champions League with PSG.

“Leonardo never tried to reach an agreement with BVB”

After several years of good and loyal service, Thomas Meunier left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract to join Borussia Dortmund, free of charge. The 28-year-old right-back would have wanted to continue the adventure in the capital until the end of the 2019/20 season and wanted to play in the Champions League next August. It has not happened. And while the Belgians were widely criticized by Ile-de-France supporters for this, he decided to explain it on Thursday.

In fact, Thomas Meunier refuses to wear the hat. According to him, the culprit is none other than Leonardo, the sports director of PSG. “Leonardo never tried to reach an agreement with BVB, let alone with me! He wanted me to play for PSG almost for free”, Meunier told Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

“Then I was told on the phone that I would not run into anyone because I could tell disturbing stories. Leonardo told reporters in France that I refused to extend my contract. Is not true, I want to say it very clearly”, then added the red devil. Arriving in Dortmund to replace the very offensive Achraf Hakimi, Thomas Meunier quickly found a rookie and joined a club with an ambitious project. Ideal for flipping the page.