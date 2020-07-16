Europe is stepping up antiquity measures

Several European countries have implemented more drastic anti-Covid measures to counteract increased contamination and a possible second wave.

Against an increased contamination of coronavirus and the threat of a second wave, the authorities in several European countries have sharpened antiquated measures.

Overview of the reconfigurations and other measures, such as wearing the mandatory mask, decided in recent days in Europe:

>> Read: Covid-19: WHO will not return to normal in the “foreseeable future”

Approximately 160,000 inhabitants in Lleida and the surrounding municipalities in Catalonia (northeast) were rebuilt from 15 July. These measures were the subject of opposition to the judicial system, which first stopped them before giving them a temporary green light.

Residents of three districts of a suburb of Barcelona, ​​L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, were also asked to stay at home.

>> Read: Covid-19 in Spain: part of Catalonia reconfigured after a legal distance

In this region and many others, regional governments have tightened the screw by strengthening the mandatory nature of the worm, even when the safety distance can be maintained.

In the Lisbon region, new housing since 1 July for 700,000 inhabitants in about 20 districts. These measures were extended at least until the end of July.

On June 29, the British government reconfigured the city of Leicester (central England) and closed non-essential stores due to a local rise in Covid-19 cases.

Wearing the mask will be mandatory in all stores in England from 24 July. This was already the case in Scotland.

The country was to fully open its bars on July 13, but postponed the final phase of closing until August 10 due to a resurgence of cases. Collections are limited to 50 people inside and 200 outside while masks are mandatory in stores.

Wearing the mask will be mandatory in all closed facilities open to the public, “in particular shops”, from next week.

In the Mayenne ward, which has several homes, worm-bearing has been mandatory since Thursday in enclosed public places in six municipalities, including the prefecture of Laval.

>> To read: France: in which closed public places is it obligatory to wear a mask?

Since July 11, it is mandatory to wear a mask for everyone who is 12 years and older in closed public places (shops, cinemas, libraries, services, etc.) Previously, it was taxed only on public transport. Due to the small recovery in infections, the authorities have announced that no assembly is limited.

Pending a review, the country allows for intensified containment measures at the local level with “curfews” in limited geographical areas. It is a novelty in the country that until now had a flexible definition of inclusions that is largely based on self-discipline and good will.

Since mid-July, the country has banned citizens of African countries such as South America, most Asian countries and some European states from accessing its territory, citing the worldwide recurrence of coronavirus cases.

With AFP