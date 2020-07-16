France starts the process of restoring African artefacts

France will formalize the restoration of a historic saber in Senegal and, in the coming months, 26 heritage sites in Benin as part of its decision to return cultural works taken during colonization in Africa.

A first bill on the restoration of France to African countries by cultural works taken during colonization, a controversial topic, was presented on Wednesday, July 15, in the Council of Ministers. France will thus restore a historic saber to Senegal and, in the coming months, 26 heritage sites in Benin.

This transfer of cultural works to their country of origin was initiated by President Emmanuel Macron in his speech in Ouagadougou, 28 November 2017. This restoration “corresponds to a very strong commitment from the President of the Republic so that African youth have access to its heritage, its history in Africa, “said government spokesman Gabriel Attal after the Council of Ministers. It is “one of the key challenges for a new friendship between France and Africa”, he said.

To this end, the bill, “by way of an exception limited to the essential principle of indivisibility applicable to French public collections”, allows the transfer to Benin of the property to 26 objects looted under the sack of Abomey’s kings by French colonial troops in 1892. These totems and spectators, currently held at the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris, will be exhibited in a public place in Benin.

The art historian of Beninese origin, Marie-Cécile Zinsou, welcomed on the antenna in France 24 this announcement: “It is a historic moment for Beninese and African youth in general. This project of the law means that things are finally concrete. We leave the words and enter in the legislation. This struggle ultimately leads us to a result. “

“We are not fighting for a throne or scepters. We are fighting for our memory and our history,” the president of the Zinsou Foundation added. “All these works are support for our history, which was greatly transformed by the story of colonization and by what happened in the 20th century. Today we will be able to have a new access to history.”

Maximum one year for submission

In Senegal, France formally returns a saber that the former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe had symbolically handed over to President Macky Sall in November last year. stretched across Senegal, Guinea and Mali in the 19th century and fought against the French colonial army.

“In both cases, the bill provides for a maximum period of one year for the delivery of these works by the French authorities”, states the government, which did not specify whether new works would be returned to other countries such as Côte d’Ivoire.

Emmanuel Macron had announced these decisions at the end of 2018 on the basis of a report by academics Bénédicte Savoy, from the Collège de France, and Felwine Sarr, from the University of Saint-Louis in Senegal, who identified 90,000 African works in French museums. .

Their work has been challenged by other specialists and museums such as Quai Branly, which has the largest collection of early art. They worried about a politicization of the debate and the arguments according to which all the work in their homes since the colonization was dishonestly acquired or plundered and must be returned. They privilege the “circulation” of works between France and Africa rather than restoration, except when, as is the case with the statues of the Royal Palace in Abomey, the plunder of French soldiers was blatant.

“This will make some people very angry,” said Marie-Cécile Zinsou. “But as history progresses, it is never done with the approval of everyone.”

With AFP