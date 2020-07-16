In Bristol, the statue of a young anti-racist black woman was removed

The statue of a young black woman who took part in the demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement was installed on Wednesday by an artist in Bristol. Without permission from the city, the sculpture was drawn by Marc Quinn, who had replaced the old statue of a slave trader, unpaved in June.

Entitled “Asurgeof Power”, the sculpture produced by Marc Quinn was installed on the base where the statue of Edward Colston lay by the artist’s team, without Bristol City Hall being present.

According to the municipality, the statue was removed at his request and specified that it would be placed in his museum so that its author could recover it or donate it to the city’s collection.

On reactor day at the installation of the work, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said on Twitter that people want to “speak out”, but that the statue installed “without permission” should be removed.

The large black piece of steel represents Jen Reid, a protester photographed with her fist raised on the empty plinth of the old statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader.e century.

This statue, which had been controversial for several years, had been undamaged and then thrown into the river in early June, during demonstrations by the Black LivesMatter movement after the end of May George Floyd, this black American killed by a police officer.

These demonstrations were accompanied by a series of breakdowns of statues of personalities who fought because of their involvement in the slave trade or racist statements. The fate of the statue of Edward Colston, which has since been recovered, had not been determined.

EdwardColstons became rich in the slave trade. He would have sold 100,000 slaves from West Africa to the Caribbean and America between 1672 and 1689, before using his fortune to finance the development of Bristol, which has long earned him a reputation as a philanthropist.

