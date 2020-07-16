in which closed public places is it obligatory to wear a mask?

The Prime Minister announced on Thursday morning that it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places closed from 20 July, without specifying the list of affected places. Response Element.

Where exactly do you have to wear a mask from next Monday? And will it be mandatory in the workplace? This is the question that many French people have been asking since Jean Castex announced on Thursday, July 16, that the obligation to wear a mask in closed public places would take effect on July 20.

It remains to be seen what the term “closed public places” used by the head of state on July 14 and then taken over by the prime minister covers, which is not a legal term. Will this obligation only apply to “public facilities” (ERP) or will it also apply to workplaces?

According to the French administration, LES “are buildings where people outside are allowed”, “it does not matter if access is paid or free, free, limited or by invitation”. On the other hand, “a company that is not open to the public, but only to staff, is not an ERP”.

“It will be a fairly quick definition work” on the part of the government to know which public places we are talking about, how the obligation applies, “Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the government, assured on Tuesday 14 July on BFM TV.

According to the law issuing the health permit on 9 July, “the Prime Minister may, by decree on the report of the Ministry of Health, (…) regulate (…) the conditions for” access (…) to one or more categories of facilities that are open to the general public and meeting places, with the exception of residential premises “.

Wearing the mask is already mandatory in Saint-Ouen and Laval

In Saint-Ouen, Seine-Saint-Denis, where this measure has been in force since Monday 13 July, the measure concerns “any closed establishment open to the public, whether its activities are administrative or commercial” (shops, town halls, public services, common hotel areas, etc.), says the prefecture in a press release.

The head of department, Mayenne, also signed an order with immediate effect on Wednesday, July 15, which makes it mandatory to wear a mask in LES in Laval and five other municipalities in its periphery. But in Saint-Ouen, as in Laval, the order does not mention companies that do not have an audience.

But for the doctors who signed a forum demanding mandatory wearing of the mask, published online on July 12 by Release, it is “essential” that the obligation to wear a mask also applies “in the workplace”.

“The virus does not actually feel the subtlety of the administrative definitions of enclosed spaces, it is the same everywhere,” they say, in a response sent to AFP, emphasizing that, according to Public Health France, “professional premises represent 25% of the clusters that surveyed and almost 20% of recent clusters “.

Will healthcare, Olivier Véran, be sensitive to this argument? This seems to indicate one of his statements on Thursday at the National Assembly. “I encourage and invite all French people, without delay, without waiting for the publication of a decree and without the obligation to stand in stone, to wear a mask in all closed places, whatever they may be. Are, and when they are grouped even more, “the minister insisted, adding that the text should be ready” before Monday or Tuesday “.

