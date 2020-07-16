Jérome Boateng should continue with Bayern

Former Mannschaft defender Jérome Boateng is expected to keep his contract with Bayern Munich.
The 31-year-old played a key role in Bayern’s eighth national triumph in a row by putting together a duo of effective exchanges with David Alaba. A rebirth for this experienced back because he had been moved to the bench at some point. Hansi Flick gave him a new opportunity and he knew how to seize it.
Boateng (31) has been announced for a long time on departure, but rumors indicate that he will stay at the Allianz Arena for at least a year longer. And he can focus entirely on his club, as he has not been selected with Mannschaft since the last World Cup.
Boateng was announced for a time in England, but there were no concrete ways to take him across the canal. A few years ago, he was also interested in PSG.