Jérome Boateng should continue with Bayern

Former Mannschaft defender Jérome Boateng is expected to keep his contract with Bayern Munich.

Jerome Boateng will remain with the German champions until the end of his current contract in 2021, according to the German daily Kicker.

The 31-year-old played a key role in Bayern’s eighth national triumph in a row by putting together a duo of effective exchanges with David Alaba. A rebirth for this experienced back because he had been moved to the bench at some point. Hansi Flick gave him a new opportunity and he knew how to seize it.

Boateng (31) has been announced for a long time on departure, but rumors indicate that he will stay at the Allianz Arena for at least a year longer. And he can focus entirely on his club, as he has not been selected with Mannschaft since the last World Cup.

Boateng was announced for a time in England, but there were no concrete ways to take him across the canal. A few years ago, he was also interested in PSG.