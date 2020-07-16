Madrid celebrates 28,000 victims of Covid-19 in the presence of European leaders

Spain, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, paid tribute on Thursday to the 28,000 people who were missing due to the disease. Several European leaders joined the country’s tribute.

It’s time for meditation in Spain. The country paid tribute to the more than 28,000 victims of Covid-19 on Thursday, July 16, in the presence of EU leaders, in the wake of a recovery in the epidemic in one of the European countries most affected by the disease. “Today” Today, in a symbolic way, we say goodbye to mothers, fathers, children, brothers, friends. We take their hands, we caress their cheeks, we kiss their foreheads, we register their appearance in our hearts “, said, in a touching speech, Hernando Calleja, brother of a famous Spanish journalist, José María Calleja, dead of theCovid.

Humility, Dignity and Emotions during the Madrid Tribute Ceremony for the Dead by Covid 19. I retain these moving words from Hernando Calleja, brother of the late journalist JM Calleja: “Compassion makes us more human, memory is a duty, c” is our best tribute” https://t.co/4uYsvpT4wr – Valerie Demon (@ValerieDemon) 16 July 2020

“Your sorrow is ours”

Under a bright sun in front of the Royal Palace of Madrid, this ceremony was led by King Felipe VI and led by the highest authorities of the Spanish state and leaders of the EU and international organizations, all disguised and seated on chairs to respect each other.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von derLeyen, the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), TedrosAdhanomGebreyesus and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, paid particular attention.

“We will never forget the victims. You are not alone in your pain,” the king explained to the relatives of the dead to the disease. “It’s a pain we share, your grief is ours,” he added.

Resumption of the epidemic

This state tribute to the victims of Covid comes against the backdrop of a recovery in the epidemic in the country, almost a month after the end of very strict containment.

While the population has resumed its life and borders have reopened with Europe and a dozen countries outside the EU, Spain has experienced increased pollution in recent days.

The authorities monitor close to more than 120 active households. The one that worries them most is in Catalonia (northeast), around the town of Lleida, where about 160,000 inhabitants were rebuilt on Wednesday 15 July. Residents of three districts in a suburb of Barcelona were also asked, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, to stay with them.

In this region and many others, regional governments have tightened the screw by strengthening the mandatory nature of the mask, even when the safety distance could be maintained.

The opposition is rising

The government of the Socialist Pedro Sanchez, bombarded with criticism from the opposition for its crisis management, had already at the end of May signed ten days of national mourning for the victims, the longest mourning since the restoration of democracy in 1977.

Spain, the seventh country in the world with the highest number of coronavirus deaths, officially registered more than 28,400 deaths. But according to the National Institute of Statistics and a public research organization, the country has registered a mortality rate of 43,000 to 44,000 deaths since mid-March.

The government claims that this figure includes other causes of death, as well as suspected cases of Covid that could not be confirmed by PCR tests, a necessary condition to be counted in the official balance sheet.

Sanchez’s executive, which had declared a warning from March 14 to June 21 to impose population containment, has so far ruled out re-establishing such an exceptional regime, arguing that the regions, with expertise in health issues, have adequate tools to control the epidemic.

