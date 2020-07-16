Paul Pogba extended by five years at MU?

French midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United.

Long announced on departure, Paul Pogba would now be very close to linking his future to Manchester United. According to Sun Sport, the French international is even initiating a new five-year lease with the Red Devils.

If Pogba now favors stability, it’s because he’s convinced that everything is now united on Old Trafford’s side so that it can flourish. Namely a coach who trusts him, good teammates, like the newly recruited Bruno Fernandes, or a finally competitive team. MU has not lost since January last year, all competitions together.

His case could be sealed at the end of the season

Therefore, Pogba is seen continuing with the Mancunian team. With his representatives, including agent Mino Raiola, he is said to have initiated talks with his board and these have been crucial. Ex-Bianconero is therefore well placed to link his future to Manchester United.

There is no doubt that MU had to make significant financial efforts to keep Pogba in its staff. Today, the Spanish David De Gea and Alexis Sanchez (who are still on loan at Inter) are the best paid in this club. Pogba, for its part, earns € 325,000 per week, plus € 3.2 million in image rights per year, as well as bonuses of up to € 4.2 million per year.