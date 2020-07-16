Real Madrid, Ramos: “No problem on my part”

Sergio Ramos spoke about his contract extension in the mixed zone just after he won the title.

Shortly after the victory against Villarreal, synonymous with the 34th La Liga title for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, the key man in merengue success, let the joy explode.

“When you celebrate the job well, you reap the rewards. We made these ten matches. It was complicated to win them, but we can at least give ourselves this credit. It was a bit of an atypical season after what we lived, but it was clear after this enclosure.We did everything we needed, namely to win everything.We stayed cool, we won every match regardless of opponents.Never easy.It is the 34th title for us.It is also a great joy on a personal level.Zinedine Zidane has a key role, he is the one who has the keys to the boat. He took us with us, we believed in his work, everything he touches turns to gold. He is a fantastic person and a good coach. It is a title of strength, struggle, work, “said the Real’s captain of the match time in the mixed zone, who mentioned his extension of the lease with the club in the Spanish capital.

“I am so happy. I really want to end my career here, there are no problems on my side and there is no one on the club side,” said the Andalusian defender.