Real Madrid-Villarreal 2-1, Real champions of Spain!

Real Madrid needed a victory to seal the La Liga title on Thursday. Assignments are performed especially thanks to Karim Benzema.

[⚽️ VIDÉO BUT] 🇪🇸 #RMAVIL

Karim Benzema offers Real Madrid what is probably the title!

His 20th goal of the season!

Real must win to be crowned without worrying about Barça’s result against Osasuna. Madrid could count on a title Eden Hazard, but above all on a Karim Benzema, again inspired, who also opened the scoring for his 20th goal in La Liga.

We play a half-hour game when Casemiro catches uir in the central circle and feeds Modric. The Croatian veteran moves Benzema who scores without control for 1-0, which is the point at rest.

In fact, the match disappeared in intensity and Real could not completely sink the yellow submarine before the break despite the dazzling Hazard and Rodrygo.

During the second half of the year, Real gained momentum. Carvajal will offer a fantastic opportunity boxed by Asenjo (54th), before a furious climb by Sergio Ramos 20 minutes from the end.

A missed penalty for two

Real’s captain crosses half the field to seek punishment in the opponents’ surface. A penalty that he is shooting, before giving a pass to Benzema at the last minute. The French scored, but were offside and the penalty was to be withdrawn.

It was also the Frenchman who executed the verdict. 2-0. During the process, Toni Kroos will send a real firecracker in Asenjo’s bar, but Villarreal would come back in that part of a fantastic goal from the head signed Iborra. An Iborra who also fired along points empty cages after his own double opportunity.

321, this will still be the end result. Real wins a 34th championship title in Spain with a huge Benzema, just like its season.