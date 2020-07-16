Renaissance Dam on the Nile: strong tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt

The Renaissance Dam on the Nile is a battleground between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. Various statements have raised doubts this afternoon about the development of the operations.

Also in the overview: in Tunisia, Elyes Fakhfakh throws in the towel. Weakened by a conflict of interest, the Prime Minister announced his resignation this afternoon. He has led the government since February last year. In recent days, the Islamist Ennahdha party has been appealing for its resignation.

Finally, in Côte d’Ivoire, for a few days, the latest album by Yodé and Siro is finally available. Zouglou artists offer “Heritage” to their audience, a compilation of thirteen titles. A song gets special attention, a song that, as you can see, debates.