The crisis in Lebanon: Implosion soon?

Is Lebanon “a caricature of the world or its catastrophic avant-garde”, as Lebanese author Dominique Eddé wonders in LeMonde? Given the devastation of predatory capitalism in a country already plagued by redundant inequalities, the fear of a general collapse worries all observers today. Months of demonstrations against an incompetent or clan-political class have still not caused the long-awaited start. On the contrary, the country is sinking in the crisis. Can Lebanon collapse today?

A program developed by Mélissa KALAYDJIAN, Flore SIMON and Morgane MINAIR.