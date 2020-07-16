Tottenham – José Mourinho complains about the difference in treatment

The Spurs coach is tired of being asked about his choices when other major Premier League coaches are excluded.

“It looks like I’m the only one who has to play with 15 players”

After beating Arsenal in the North London derby (2-1), Tottenham confirmed on Wednesday night against Newcastle. In fact, Spurs won thanks to a goal by Son and a double from Kane (1-3), in a match characterized by Steven Bergwijn’s new very good performance, arrived this winter from PSV Eindhoven. But despite his encouraging performances, the winger must be happy to get into the game. A choice that José Mourinho does not want to justify.

When asked about the topic after the Tottenham victory, the former Real Madrid coach seemed annoyed with the journalists. According to him, other coaches in the Premier League do not have to answer for their tactical choices. A presumed difference in treatment that is not to the liking of the Lusitano technician.

“This is a question you usually ask me, but which you would not ask Frank Lampard, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, that is to say all the coaches of fantastic clubs with good players,” replied tac Frank Lampard starting (Christian) Pulisic, but we does not ask him why he does not play with (Callum) Hudson-Odoi When Pep leaves Bernardo Silva on the bench, we never ask him why he does not It does not seem like I am the only one who has to play with 15 players from the beginning of the match or that I’m the only one who does not have the right to have good players on the bench “, he railed, got up.