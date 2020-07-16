VIDEO – Karim Benzema’s fine goal against Villarreal



Karim Benzema struck again against Villarreal. A goal to enjoy on video.

[⚽️ VIDÉO BUT] 🇪🇸 #RMAVIL

🚨 Karim Benzema offers Real Madrid what is probably the title!

🔥🔥 His 20th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/ek78uJVUra – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) 16 July 2020

Karim Benzema did again last Thursday night. Before Villarreal, the former Lyonnais opened the scoring on a Modric gap.

This is the 20th goal for the Benzebut season. A goal that may very well be the title. In fact, Real need a victory against the yellow submarine to seal a victory in La Liga.