VIDEO – Karim Benzema’s fine goal against Villarreal

By
hanad
-


Karim Benzema struck again against Villarreal. A goal to enjoy on video.

Karim Benzema did again last Thursday night. Before Villarreal, the former Lyonnais opened the scoring on a Modric gap.

This is the 20th goal for the Benzebut season. A goal that may very well be the title. In fact, Real need a victory against the yellow submarine to seal a victory in La Liga.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR