AS Monaco wins kindly

The princely team easily defeated Cercle Brugge this Friday in a friendly match.

Quickly done, well done for Monaco

Travel on the Cercle Brugge plane, Robert Moreno AS Monaco did not fail in its task this Friday night. The Principality team maintained the hierarchy and imposed itself without forcing 2-0 too much.

Everything was played during the first ten minutes of the game. Monegasques struck twice. Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 5th minute and converted a serving from Fodé Ballo-Touré. Then it was Aleksandr Golovin who distinguished himself by finding the way of the nets (8th).

The Russian international wore the captain’s bracelet for the last twelve minutes of the game. His compatriot Anton Mitryushkin (ex-Sion) was also entitled to a few minutes of play as a goalkeeper. He had picked Benjamin Lecomte in the cage.

In total, during this no-effort game, Robert Moreno will have made eight complete changes. It was therefore a major staff review of the Spanish coach.

AS Monaco begins its career in Ligue 1 with a duel against Reims (August 22). Until then, the team will surely play other friendly opponents.