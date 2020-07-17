Barcelona residents are encouraged to stay at home

Residents of the Barcelona metropolitan area have been urged to “stay at home” by the regional government, except for significant reasons following an increase in the number of cases in Covid-19.

The Catalan authorities urged the residents of Barcelona on Friday, July 17, to stay at home and not form a group of more than ten people to prevent a resuscitation of the coronavirus without introducing a new containment.

“We advise people not to travel unless absolutely necessary,” Catalan chief health officer Alba Verges told a news conference. “It is very important to respect these measures now, it is the best way to avoid containment.”

Barcelona residents are also urged to shop online and reduce sports and cultural activities. However, the museums will remain open in the Catalan capital, one of the most visited cities in Europe. The regional government has also announced the closure of cinemas, theaters or nightclubs, a ban on groups of more than ten people and visits to old people’s homes or a 50% reduction in capacity in bars and restaurants. These measures should last two weeks in advance.

A worrying increase in infections

The number of new coronavirus infections in Barcelona tripled in one week, while Spain as a whole reported on Thursday the largest daily increase in infections in more than two months, with 580 new cases registered.

In Catalonia, 160,000 people were configured in the city of Lleida and neighboring municipalities on Wednesday after a distance between the regional government and the judicial system. The call not to leave has been extended to other municipalities in the same area, which now brings the total number of people affected to about 250,000 people in the province of Lleida.

Faced with this rebound in contagion, many Spanish regions, including Catalonia, have decided to reinforce the mandatory nature of the mask, which must be worn at all times on public roads and in enclosed spaces, even when the safety distance is respected.

Spain, which officially regrets more than 28,400 deaths from the pandemic, is one of the most affected countries in Europe.

With AFP and Reuters