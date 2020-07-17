Elizabeth II stuns “Captain Tom”, British hero before the pandemic

Veteran Tom Moore, who became famous during the confinement for harvesting a record £ 100 million (€ 38 million) for British health care from his 100th birthday, was stunned by Queen Elizabeth II.

Becoming a “national treasure” during the pandemic after raising 33 million pounds (36.2 million euros) for British health care, veteran Tom Moore was knighted on Friday 17 July by Queen Elizabeth II, during an exceptional ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“Captain Tom”, who took part in World War II, had collected this sum by making small steps, equipped with his walker, 100 yards from his garden in Bedfordshire before his centenary, April 30th.

While all investments held in June and July at Buckingham Palace in London have been postponed due to the new coronavirus, an exception has been made for “Captain Tom”. Surrounded by his family, medals on his chest and leaning on a walker, he was elevated to the rank of knight in the impressive courtyard of Windsor Castle by the Queen, who used the sword belonging to her father, King George VI, and respected the rules of social distance.

“Thank you very much, you have taken an extraordinary sum,” thanked the sovereign. After the ceremony, Tom Moore told reporters he was “absolutely impressed”: “This is an absolutely fantastic day for me.”

It was the first royal face-to-face engagement with a public for Elizabeth II since she retired on March 19 to Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, due to the pandemic.

“A light in the middle of the fog”

Tom More’s record-breaking had begun modestly when he challenged himself to raise £ 1,000 for associations linked to the public health service, the NHS, at the forefront of the fight against the new corona virus.

The story of this veteran and the influx of donations he has generated has warmed the hearts of the public in Britain, the European country that mourns most of Sars-CoV-2 with more than 45,000 deaths.

Tom Moore, born in Yorkshire, trained as a civil engineer before beginning World War II. He then served in India and Burma. Named Colonel of Honor on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which had taken the form of a national celebration, “he inspired the whole country and brought us all a light in the midst of the coronavirus fog,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose handling of the crisis is criticized. Qualifying Tom Moore as a “national treasure,” the Conservative leader had personally asked the Queen to mark the centenary.

With AFP