exhumed video shows TV host feeding Bedouin children “like animals”

The video is five years old, but the publication on Saturday 11 July on the TikTok platform, by an account Arab speakers who have since disappeared and whose owners have not been possible to identify, quickly irritated the Bedouin in Israel for their racist nature.

The short excerpt of about fifty seconds is filmed in a car, in a desert plain. There are two children outside the vehicle.

The man filming addresses his own daughters, who are sitting in the back: “We are going to feed Bedouins, who wants to feed a Bedouin?” he asks, drawing a cake. “Do not you want to feed the Bedouin area?”, He continues before giving the cake to one of the Bedouins. After a few laughs, he asked the Bedouins: “How much do you want? 1000 kronor (255.87 euros)?”, To which one of them replied: “No! Only ten! Or even an agora (0.25 cents). )) “,” Only! It’s not much! “Exclaims the man, amused.

Given the many negative reactions, the author of the video identified himself on his official Facebook page Release Date: Roy Oz, known under the alias “Roy Boy”, is well known for his popularization programs for children with themes of nature and animals. He filmed the excerpt during a family outing in the Negev desert, south of Jerusalem. The scene reminded internet users of the human zoos of the early 20th century in Europe. The two little Bedouins in the video come from the clan Arab al-Jahalin, who lives in a village of the same name 5 km from Jerusalem. This clan was moved twice, in 1948 when the state of Israel was created and in 1967 after the Six Day War between the Israeli army and the Arab armies (Egyptian, Jordanian and Syrian) and the latter defeat.

In 2014, the Bedouin populations in the Negev accounted for 317,000, out of a total of 367,000 Bedouins in Israel.