From Mount Sinjar to eastern France: The price of exile for Yazidi women

In 2019, one hundred Yazidi women arrived with their children in France in small groups to start a new safe life. In their country of origin, Iraq or Syria, the Yazidis were the organization of the Islamic State. Massacres, kidnappings, rapes, sexual slavery … How can one rebuild after such trauma? How can one learn to live in a country that is not hers and whose language is not spoken? France 24 followed the first steps in France of these women and children returning from hell.

It all started with the battle of Nadia Murad, a former gender slave in the Islamic State (IS) organization and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2018. She convinced Emmanuel Macron to welcome Yazidi women, all widows and their children, to France to offer them a future where they live, they have no more.

Thanks to a special program set up by the Élysée Palace, these terrorism survivors will be installed in 2019 by small successive groups in the four corners of France.

>> See our interview with Nadia Murad: “We did not live”

Our reporters went to the Grand Est to meet some of these families. For eight months they followed the first steps from Soma, Gulan and Mina in their new exile life.

Originally from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, these women survived ISIS and lost their husbands. Very often their fathers or brothers died in dramatic conditions, while some of their relatives are still sex slaves to the Islamists in Iraq or Syria. They sometimes have no news about them.

>> See our return ticket: “Iraq: after the Sinjar massacre, Yazidi’s trauma”

Like the other Yazidi survivors, Soma, Gulan and Mina are illiterate and come from rural families. They live in the east of France and are supported by a team fromHabitat and Humanism Association in their administrative procedures and in their questions about the new culture they are discovering.

For security reasons, we could not film the faces of these women and their children. We have also changed their first names.