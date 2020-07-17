in New Aquitaine, a “disturbing development” of the Covid-19 epidemic

The spread of Covid-19 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, a region that has so far been slightly affected by the virus, is experiencing a “worrying development”, says the Jeudil’Agence Régionale de Santé. Ten clusters have actually been identified and the number of patients undergoing intensive care or intensive care is increasing. A worrying phenomenon for this tourist region.

The spread of Covid-19 marks a “worrying development” in New Aquitaine, a region so far untouched by the virus, warns the Regional Health Agency (ARS) on Thursday, July 16, urging the population to “pull together” and apply strict barrier gestures. “

In a press release, ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine identifies ten clusters (at least three grouped cases), while its previous status report, Friday, only counted three in this region that had been affected the least in France during the containment. .

Of these ten residences, only one in an Ehpad, in the Dordogne, six, especially in Bordeaux, Brive or Châtellerault, are connected with “private events” such as parties or weddings; and two in Vienne come from an “extended family network”.

ARS insists on respecting barrier gestures

These cases are due to “the lack of application of barrier gestures”, ARS emphasizes, noting that “the season contributing to family reunions and various festivities presents a context conducive to an active resumption of viral circulation in the New Aquitaine region, also very touristy”.

ARS also says it fears returning from trips abroad and the collection of seasonal workers in a very agricultural region, as evidenced by a cluster in Parentis-en-Born, in Landes.

Gironde, the most populous department with the capital Bordeaux, is now in “moderate vulnerability”, writes ARS. This indicates an “unfavorable development of health indicators” determined on the basis of the number of positive cases, the appearance of new clusters, the increase in the activity of SOS doctors and new hospital admissions for cases of Covid-19. ARS also points to a “reduction of protection measures taken by the population”.

“This is a red flag that shows that the situation can change very quickly [dans ce département]”, the agency insists.

Increase in the number of reviving assumptions

The number of people admitted to intensive care or intensive care in the region has started to increase again, with two more people since the last point on 10 July (eleven in total). Three new deaths were recorded, giving a total of 423 among those hospitalized since the epidemic began.

All these data show “that it is necessary to regroup and apply the barrier measures. The population must continue its efforts and facilities, companies, leisure or tourism structures, organizers of festivities and communities must ensure that the recommendations are applied to people who visit their place”, asks ARS.

At the height of the epidemic this spring, New Aquitaine had been very untouched by the virus, so that they became a backbone, where hospitals welcomed patients coming from facilities in the Grand Est and Île de France.

