India tops one million reported cases

India has since Friday reported more than one million cases of Covid-19 and more than 25,000 deaths from the disease. Local authorities are increasing prisons in several states, from north to south of the country, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Third in the world in the number of listed pollutants, behind the United States and Brazil, India on July 17 counted about 25,602 deaths for 1,003,832 confirmed cases, according to official figures published this morning by the Ministry of Health.

The second most populous nation on the planet has registered nearly 35,000 more cases and 700 deaths attributed to the virus in the last 24 hours, staggering numbers but in proportion to 1.3 billion people, Covid-19 deaths in India are still relatively low: there are 18 deaths per million inhabitants, compared to 417 in the United States.

Refunds and health restrictions

The changes and health restrictions to combat Covid-19 disease are increasing in recent weeks at the initiative of regional authorities. The 125 million inhabitants of the poor state of Biharse are set up on Thursday at midnight, a day after 13 million people in Bangalore.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced brutal containment at the end of March, which it lifted in early June, despite the sharp number of cases, in an attempt to revive an economy on its knees. However, many limitations remain.

“Human tragedy” is going on in South Asia

Southeast Asia, on the verge of becoming the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, this week worried the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which asked in a tweet that more attention be paid to this region.

“While the world’s attention is focused on the ongoing crisis in the United States and South America, a similar human tragedy is rapidly occurring in South Asia,” an IFRC regional official said in a statement.

With AFP