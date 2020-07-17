Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly was buried in his Korhogo fortress

After a week of national mourning, the Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died on July 8 at the age of 61, was buried in his fortress in Korhogo in the northern Ivory Coast.

His funeral, which took place privately, was preceded by a funeral prayer in the Great Mosque of Korhogo, in the presence of President Alassane Ouattara and hundreds of worshipers.

Farewell Excellence Amadou Gon COULIBALY.

From where you will be, keep praying for your nation, so love for you.

God allows the doors of paradise to open for you.#AGC#MinCom pic.twitter.com/Mte44aE5Lk – Ministry of Communications and Media (@MinComm_CI) July 17, 2020

The Prime Minister, “it was a reference, an example,” said El Hadj Bambadji Bamba, a professor. “Today is a chef’s funeral. We came in large numbers. It was important to be there. After all that this man has done for our country, it was good that we came and expressed our gratitude to him.”

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling party’s candidate in the October presidential election, died on July 8 of a heart attack at the end of a cabinet meeting, a few days after his return from France where he had been treated for two months. His sudden death disrupts the Ivorian political game, three and a half months before the presidential election.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly was popular in Korhogo, his hometown of which he was long deputy mayor. The general opinion is that he has done much for the development of the metropolis of northern Ivoiria and its region Pôro, the people of Senufos. .

Which successor?

The time of the funeral, the ruling Rassemblement des houphouëtistes pour la democratie et la paix (RHDP), must now find a new master to defend its colors during the presidential election. Alassane Ouattara had ruled out a third term in March and then appointed Amadou Gon Coulibaly as his successor.

But the latter death could make him change his mind, no other leader has clearly emerged so far in the RHDP.

With AFP