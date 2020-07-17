Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for cancer

The progressive judge and dean of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was announced to be treated for two months for a recurrence of a liver cancer. However, she indicated that she did not intend to leave her post.

“I will continue my two-week chemotherapy session to keep my cancer at bay and I can maintain my daily activity,” said the 87-year-old magistrate, whose health is closely monitored by Democrats and American left-wing activists. “I have often said that I would remain a member of the court as long as I could do my job full time. I remain fully capable of doing so,” stressed the so-called “RBG”.

According to her, a biopsy performed in February discovered liver damage, which could not be treated with immunotherapy. Ruth Bader Ginsburg started chemotherapy on May 19, which “has positive effects,” she said. she said. A study on July 7 revealed “a significant reduction in liver damage and the absence of new disease”.

The judge stated that she “tolerates chemotherapy well” and that she feels “encouraged by the success of (her) current treatment”.

A key position

RuthBader Ginsburg’s resignation or death would allow President Donald Trump to appoint a judge for abortion, as he promised, and further anchor the Temple of American law in the Conservative camp. She is one of the four progressive judges of the nine in the Supreme Court is recognized for her fight for the cause of women, minorities and the environment.

The magistrate, appointed in 1993 by Bill Clinton, assured that his treatment had not disrupted his work. “I continued to write opinions and my other activities in court,” she said. She also said that her short hospital stay this week was not related to her cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent an endoscopy at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean a stent that was placed in August 2019 on the bile duct, the Supreme Court said, emphasizing that she rested “comfortably” after the procedure. this slender woman had broken her ribs during a fall. She took over four cancers in the 1990s. But these stays did not stop him from working on the conference call.

With AFP