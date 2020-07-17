Mali’s Prime Minister apologizes for violent “slippages” against protesters in his country

Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse spoke at the microphone in France 24 about the violence in his country last week. He admits that excessive use of force by the police is: “It has been a slip and c” is unfortunate, we apologize. “An exclusive interview conducted by our teams on site.

Also in the overview: Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda replaces former Minister of Defense the outgoing Prime Minister, Julien Nkoghe Bekale. She becomes the first woman Prime Minister of Gabon. Ishmael Obiang’s correspondence.

Finally, we return to the events of June 29 and the death of singer Oromo Hacaaluu Hundeessaa in Ethiopia, which led to violent demonstrations in the capital and in the Oromia region, killing more than 239 people. Relative tranquility has returned to the region.