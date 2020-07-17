Mercato – André Villas-Boas and OM at Kenny Lala (Strasbourg)?

According to information from Foot Mercato, the right side can leave Racing to Marseille for a sum between 3 and 5 M €.

He would not have said no to Paris Saint-Germain, but he could have said yes to the Olympique de Marseille.

Near a departure last summer, Kenny Lala had finally had to stay in Strasbourg, lacking interesting proposals, but he should leave Alsace during the summer transfer window to come, according to information from Foot Mercato.

Sarr or Sakai, a guaranteed departure

In fact, Marseille coach André Villas-Boas appreciates the profile of the former Valenciennes, capable of multiplying the races to get offensive, and yet very reliable in the defensive field.

Similar properties as Bouna Sarr or Hiroki Sakai, but one of the two could leave OM this summer.

It’s no secret to anyone, IF need money and Sarr or Sakai requested. In return, Lala has everything from the perfect man, especially since he now knows Ligue 1 as his pocket after three seasons in Alsace.

IF … then the Blues?

It remains to be seen if OM would find its way there financially. According to FM, the transaction can be concluded with a check between 3 and 5 M € for a player under contract until 2021, when Sarr could rather leave for 10 M € to Atlético de Madrid or Sevilla.

President Jacques-Henri Eyraud will therefore make a good deal with a 28-year-old player, at the height of his physical condition and close to discovering the French team less than a year ago. In Marseille, Lala will be more likely to catch Didier Deschamp’s eye …