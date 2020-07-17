Mercato – Perez cools everyone for transfer from Mbappé to Real Madrid

On the side of the League title celebration, the president of Real Madrid confirmed that Kylian Mbappé would stay at PSG next season.

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain, or any other club that has players who could interest Real Madrid, will be delighted.

As President Florentino Perez confirmed on the sidelines of the League title celebration, the White House will not make any major transfer to the White House, which is suffering severely from the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ efforts, then Perez

“There will be no major transfers in the coming summer transfer window. You know, the situation is very difficult for world football and for our club. We asked the players to make some effort with lower salaries, and it would be difficult to spend without counting. on the market when they accepted this decline without complaining “, recognized Perez before the Spanish press.

An attitude very worthy of the President of Madrid. Zidane therefore warns: next season he must deal with the same player in advance.

“Mbappé? Can it wait …”

Although a possible sale of Bale or other unwanted may enable Merengue to invest behind. But for Mbappé, under contract until 2022 with PSG, we have to wait.

“Mbappé? It can wait … Real Madrid will sign the best players in the world again when the situation allows it. Not before”, concluded Perez, who apparently did not ruin the party, but still showed some hope for ambitious supporters.

See you next summer, or the one after that?