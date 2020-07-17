negotiations and opposition to the recovery plan

A first day of intense discussions took place between the EU’s 27 leaders to try to reach a compromise on a massive recovery plan of 750 billion euros, resisting resistance, especially from the so-called “sparse” countries.

Twenty-Septse is physically found, Friday, July 17, for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic. They tried to clear up the hottest topics at the Brussels summit, focusing on some of their attention to the “frugal” leader, the Dutchman Mark Rutte, the man who must convince them to reach an agreement on the recovery plan to emerge from a historic recession.

Like Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron or even the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, they all arrived in disguise for this meeting, which takes place, for the first time in history, without journalists present in the huge European Council building, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The good news is that no one has left the meeting room,” commented a diplomatic source. “Everyone is constructive,” added a European source.

For France, EUR 35 billion is at stake. For a greener, united and sovereign Europe for jobs, I will do everything to convince our partners. https://t.co/Fs6UTbh9Aw – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 17, 2020

On the menu for negotiations: the coronavirus recovery plan, which consists of EUR 250 billion in loans, and in particular grants amounting to EUR 500 billion, which do not need to be replaced by the beneficiary states.

According to several European sources, the latter amount, which could be reduced, is at the heart of the talks. This recovery plan is supported by the EU’s long-term budget (2021-2027) of € 1,074 billion.

Top broker Charles Michel, President of the European Council, testified about several variants of his original compromise proposal, the fruit of further discussions and a new proposal could be presented to EU experts after dinner, says a source. European.

The frugal countries

Discussions will be long and difficult, with unanimity between Member States being required. The summit, scheduled for two days, can last until Sunday. According to the diplomatic source, discussions began on three topics that were particularly crucial for the rest of the summit: the total amount of the plan, the way in which the reforms implemented by the main beneficiaries – mainly the southern countries – would be controlled, and the issue of “rebates” in grants to states that pay more money into the EU budget than they receive.

The “frugal” countries, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, claim higher discounts. Their leader, the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, arrived in Brussels by estimating “less than 50%” chances. He is considered partly responsible for the failure of a February summit devoted to the EU budget, and he is the man to convince. He had a one-on-one interview with Charles Michel before dinner.

The “frugal” to which Finland joined expressed many reservations about the aid plan, which should benefit Italy and Spain in particular. These two countries, the most affected by the pandemic, are also considered to be the more lax in budgetary issues from the northern states.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz insisted on the need to know “what the money would be used for” in distressed countries. The reform demands (labor market, pension system) in the northern states are driving up the south, worried about having to submit to a program that others have introduced, such as Greece at the height of the eurozone crisis.

In order to better control the national plans, in return for the money released, MarkRutte went so far as to request that they be approved unanimously by the Member States (and not by a qualified majority according to Charles Michel).

Another sensitive issue already addressed: the link between the payment of money and respect for the rule of law, which for the first time is part of an EU budget. Poland and Hungary, which are the subject of proceedings within the Union for attacks on independence of justice or fundamental rights, are slowing down four irons.

In this great find, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who gathered on the idea of ​​a common debt, raises a lot of hope. Celebrates Friday at 66e birthday, she was showered with gifts: bottles of burgundy wine, Belgian chocolate, Bulgarian rose oil and even … a conductor’s baguette.

With AFP